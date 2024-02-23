Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 101,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,093. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

