Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $31.36 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,569,086.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $154.52. 523,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.