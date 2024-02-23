Block (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $78.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Block traded as high as $83.29 and last traded at $79.43, with a volume of 17332889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQ
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Block Trading Up 16.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.