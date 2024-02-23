Algert Global LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.