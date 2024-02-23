River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $243.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

