Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,523. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

