General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.60. 158,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,003. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $274.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

