Covestor Ltd Has $173,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,629.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $378.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,523.66. The stock had a trading volume of 468,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,575.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,251.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.