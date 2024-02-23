Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Cut by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.14. 650,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,020. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

