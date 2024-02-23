Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1,074.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. 4,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The stock has a market cap of $371.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

