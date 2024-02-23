Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $31.89 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $31,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.61. 349,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,762. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.72 and a 200 day moving average of $465.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.