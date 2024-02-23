EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $165,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 262,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

