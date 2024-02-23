HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.55%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share.

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,825. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

