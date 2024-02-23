Asset Dedication LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,012. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

