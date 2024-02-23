Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 474,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.