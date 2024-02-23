EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,212,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,617,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

