Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 260 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,783,000 after purchasing an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.15. 253,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
