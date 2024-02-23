Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.04 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 365,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

