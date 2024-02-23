Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 221,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

