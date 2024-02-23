River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

