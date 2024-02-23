Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MPC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.34. 246,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,610. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

