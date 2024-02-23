AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $38,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM.

