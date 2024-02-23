Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FedEx by 134.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,695 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $71,448,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.19 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.