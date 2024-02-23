Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.