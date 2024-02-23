Renaissance Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 241,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $371.27 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

