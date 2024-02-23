Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 14,800 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Wix.com worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.59.

WIX stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

