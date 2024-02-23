Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $254.76 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.93. The company has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.