Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,294 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $718,995,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,359,000 after buying an additional 3,377,827 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $124.51 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $558.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

