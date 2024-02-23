Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

