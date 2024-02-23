Covestor Ltd Sells 362 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

United Therapeutics stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.67. 132,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,419. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

