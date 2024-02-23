Certified Advisory Corp Invests $576,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS PSEP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 44,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $569.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.