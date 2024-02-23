Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,685,330.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,685,330.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,022,951 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400,902. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.