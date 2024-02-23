Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.140 EPS.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. 431,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,467. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2,242.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

