Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.73

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 1785482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

