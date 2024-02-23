CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $50,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of CION traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $607.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.31. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 137.37%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

