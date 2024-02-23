EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $7,430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 54,876 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 670,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 343,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 62.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 174,187 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 2,336,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

