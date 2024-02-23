EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. 1,799,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,510,704. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

