EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after acquiring an additional 322,540 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

