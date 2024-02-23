EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.85. 85,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $408.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,817 shares of company stock worth $28,634,722. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.