Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.35. 533,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,121. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.