Asset Dedication LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.46. 366,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,245. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $280.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

