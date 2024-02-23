Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 2,900 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

