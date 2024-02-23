EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,060 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $27,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
