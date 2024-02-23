EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,060 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $27,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Guggenheim began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.