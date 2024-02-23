Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,850,758 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850,758 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $504,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,855,000 after buying an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.