Stifel Financial Corp Sells 15,238 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $58,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

EOG stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.26). EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

