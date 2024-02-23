Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 206,475 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,475 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Workday worth $74,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 9.8% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $306.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $308.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

