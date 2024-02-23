Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,530 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $170.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

