Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $283,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

