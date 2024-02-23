Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.94. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

