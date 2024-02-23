Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 264 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $24,230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 609,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 120,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 64.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $138.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

